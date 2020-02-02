Services
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-4700
Mary M. Elliott


1938 - 2020
Mary M. Elliott Obituary
Mary M. Elliott

Little Falls - MARY M. (nee Rotchford) ELLIOTT, 81, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

Born in Jersey City, NJ, Mrs. Elliott resided in Little Falls for most of her life, wintering at her Florida residence. She enjoyed travelling with her late husband Jack to many international destinations. She was a parishioner of Holy Angels RC Church, Little Falls.

She was predeceased by her husband, John P. "Jack" Elliott in 2013.

Survivors include: her three children, Thomas Elliott and his wife, Rosmary of Clearwater, FL, Richard Elliott and his wife, Denise of Phillipsburg, NJ and Laura Elliott and her husband, Chris Pelle of Little Falls; her two sisters, Eileen Meyers of Verona, NJ and Alice Youmans of Bedminster, NJ; and her five grandchildren, Austin, Dylan, Erin, John and Christopher.

Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Tuesday at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls. Please meet on Wednesday from a 10:00 am Funeral Liturgy at Holy Angels RC Church, 465 Main St., Little Falls. Private Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.
