Services
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
256 Rosa Parks Blvd.
Paterson, NJ 07501
(973) 278-6330
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
256 Rosa Parks Blvd.
Paterson, NJ 07501
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
256 Rosa Parks Blvd.
Paterson, NJ 07501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Leak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Leak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary M. Leak Obituary
Mary M. Leak

- - Mary M. Leak (Cook), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, age 85, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born in Paterson, NJ to the late Paul and Elizabeth Cook. She enjoyed careers at both Kodak and North Jersey Developmental Center and worshipped at the Beth Israel Worship Center. She was predeceased by her sisters Beulah Bryant, Pauline McCall, Veronica Greene and Marie Womble. She leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Benjamin, her daughter, Eva, son-in-law Peter and her beloved granddaughters, Hilliary and Kayla. She is survived by her brothers, Paul, Jr. and James Cook along with sisters Dora and Thomasina Cook.

Visitation Friday April 26th 4-7PM at the Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home 256 Rosa Parks Blvd, Paterson.

Service Saturday April 27th 9AM at the Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home. Interment will follow after at the Fairlawn Memorial Cemetery.

braggfuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now