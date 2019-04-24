|
Mary M. Leak
- - Mary M. Leak (Cook), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, age 85, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born in Paterson, NJ to the late Paul and Elizabeth Cook. She enjoyed careers at both Kodak and North Jersey Developmental Center and worshipped at the Beth Israel Worship Center. She was predeceased by her sisters Beulah Bryant, Pauline McCall, Veronica Greene and Marie Womble. She leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Benjamin, her daughter, Eva, son-in-law Peter and her beloved granddaughters, Hilliary and Kayla. She is survived by her brothers, Paul, Jr. and James Cook along with sisters Dora and Thomasina Cook.
Visitation Friday April 26th 4-7PM at the Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home 256 Rosa Parks Blvd, Paterson.
Service Saturday April 27th 9AM at the Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home. Interment will follow after at the Fairlawn Memorial Cemetery.
