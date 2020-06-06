Mary M. McGinley
Goshen, NY - Mary M. McGinley (Powers), 87, of Goshen, NY formerly of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Born and raised in Fall River, MA she resided in Fair Lawn for many years prior to settling in Goshen, NY. She was a parishioner of St. Anne RC Church in Fair Lawn where she was a member of the Rosary Society and volunteered at the food pantry. She was a member of the Nurses Guild in Ridgewood. An avid reader, Mary enjoyed knitting, crocheting and gardening.
Prior to retiring, she was a Registered Nurse for Margaret Co, MD in Ridgewood for many years.
Beloved wife of the late William F. McGinley. Loving and devoted mother of William J. McGinley and wife Anne, Dennis G. McGinley and wife Margaret and Sheila A. Heal and husband Frederick. Cherished grandmother of Katie Alexander and husband Sean, Pattie McGinley and Megan and Christopher Heal. Dear sister of Thomas Powers and Joan Pacia and the late Joseph and Dennis Powers and Julia Madden.
All services are private. Arrangements handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., Fair Lawn, NJ 201-797-3500. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.