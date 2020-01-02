|
Mary M. Pramuk (nee Darroch), formerly of Teaneck, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the age of 103 years. Born in Buffalo, New York, she lived in Teaneck for 42 years and had lived in Denville for the past 16 years. Mary received her Bachelor of Science Degree from St. Elizabeth College and her Master's Degree from Seton Hall University. She entered the Sisters of Charity from 1932-1958. Mary taught at the Holy Trinity School System from 1934-1951. She then taught at Holy Trinity High School in Westfield from 1951-1955 and St. Aloysius Academy in Jersey City from 1955-1956. She became the Administrator at St. Vincent's Preparatory School at Convent Station from 1956-58. She then became a teacher at the Jackson Street School in Hackensack for 3 years and served as the Principal for 17 years. From 1980-1994, Mary was the Assistant Principal at Our Lady of Visitation School in Paramus. Friends may call on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Holy Trinity R. C. Church, 34 Maple Avenue, Hackensack from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison, NJ. The family prefers that in lieu of flowers you honor her memory with a memorial donation to Sisters of Charity, Convent of St. Elizabeth, PO Box 476, Convent Station, NJ 07961. Funeral entrusted to G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service. To send condolences visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com