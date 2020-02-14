|
Mary M. Swiechocki
New Milford formerly Teaneck - passed away February 13, 2020. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church, Bogota where she sang in the choir. Beloved wife of the late Gregory. Devoted mother of Rita Gruszkowski; Mary Ann Blanke and husband Bill; Ann LaMorte and husband Tony, Jean Cicero and husband Frank. Dear sister of Cathy, Jimmy and the late Thomas Johnston. Loving grandmother of Christine Barnett and husband Chad, Matthew Blanke and wife Emily, Sarah Blanke, Thomas and Kelly LaMorte and Kimberly Cicero. The funeral will leave Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Avenue, Bogota Tuesday morning at 9:30 for the funeral Mass at St. Joseph's RC Church at 10. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Yonkers, NY. Visiting Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm.