Mary Mangan Cavada



Englewood - Mary Mangan Cavada, 83 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, May 18th in Englewood Hospital.



Mary was born in Jersey City to the late James and Rita (Ayres) Mangan. She was raised in Cliffside Park and made her home in Englewood for over 60 years..



An avid reader and lifelong learner, Mary eared a BS in Education from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1976 and a Master's degree from Seton Hall University in 2001. Prior to retiring she was a dedicated teacher at Holy Trinity School in Hackensack for 25 years where she was honored with the Outstanding Educator award in 2000. She shaped many young lives and maintained friendships with many of her students through the years.



Mary was a woman of great faith and was a devoted parishioner of St. Cecilia Church for most of her life. She loved to serve the Lord in any way she could and was a lector at the church for many years. She was a member of the "Women of St Cecilia" and so enjoyed her time spent with all of her friends in the group.



Beloved wife of Lawrence Cavada , they would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on June 6th. Loving and devoted mother of Lawrence Cavada, Nancy Onjack and Robert Cavada. Cherished Grandmother of Catherine, Michael, Elise and Matthew Onjack and Great Grandmother of Cian James and Nera Lawrencia. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with them and taking part in all of their accomplishments. Mary is also survived by many loving in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews and loving friends. She was predeceased by her brother and sister in law, Brian and Theresa Mangan.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date, when family and friends can safely gather at St. Cecilia Church in Englewood. In lieu of flowers , contributions in memory of Mary can be made to St Cecilia Church, 55 W. Demerest Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store