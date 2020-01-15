Services
Van Orsdel - Coral Gables
4600 SW 8th St.
Coral Gables, FL 33134
305-446-4412
Mary Margaret Gagel

Coral Gables, FL - Born in Passaic, New Jersey on May 15, 1924, Mary Margaret Gagel née Donohue passed away on December 31, 2019.

A long-time resident of Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., Mary retired from the Bergen County N.J. Court Clerk's Office in 1985 and moved to Forked River, N.J. and later to Coral Gables, Florida. She is survived by her son James of Coral Gables FL and her daughter Nancy Bollette of Manhattan, N.Y.

A memorial in her honor will be held at the Van Orsdel Funeral Chapel in Coral Gables on January 18th, 2020 at 11:30 am.
