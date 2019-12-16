Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's RC Church
Northvale, NJ
View Map
1933 - 2019
Tenafly - Mary Margaret Veras, 86, of Tenafly, formerly of Alpine, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry George Veras. Cherished mother of Virginia Veras of Edgewater, Patricia Brigley and husband Keith of Old Tappan, Ellen Bellet and husband Wayne of NYC, Harry G. Veras and wife Maryann of Rumson, John Veras and wife Bethanne of Closter, and Mary Ayoub and husband Sam of New Milford. She was the very proud grandmother of ten grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her parents, John and Helen and her brother, Jack. Mary was an RN who earned her Bachelor's degree in 1954 and pursued her profession throughout her life with deep devotion and dedication, caring for others always with kindness and compassion.

Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family more than anything. Mary's children and grandchildren already miss her beyond words and now send her back home to God and into the arms of her beloved Harry. She will be missed by all for the kindness, gentleness & sweet loving care she always showed to all around her.

Visiting hours are Tuesday, December 17th from 4:00 - 9:00 at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, December 18th, 10 AM at St. Anthony's RC Church, Northvale. Entombment to follow at Hackensack Cemetery.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
