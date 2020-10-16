Mary Margret Merbler-Dabal



Garfield - Mary Margret Merbler-Dabal of Garfield, NJ passed peacefully at the home of her son Daniel in Forked River NJ surrounded by her loving family on Friday Oct. 02, 2020.



Mary was born August 16, 1927 in Clifton NJ to John and Anna Merbler. Beloved wife of 62 years to Emil Dabal who passed away in 2010. Mary is survived by her 6 children, Dennis, Douglas and Daniel Dabal; Darleen Weyandt, Donna Kleso and Denise Tarantino as well as 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Mary is also survived by her brothers Albert and Ernest Merbler.



Mary was a loving mother. She was kind, compassionate and had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed listening to music and loved to dance. Over the years she had been affectionately known as the "Dancing Queen". She always had a kind word and would help and support anyone in need. Mary was an excellent cook and her recipes have been passed on to her children and grandchildren. She was the solid foundation of our family and will be forever in our hearts.



"Those we love do not go away, they walk besides us every day. Unseen unheard but always near. So loved, so missed, so very dear. "



Services from Kugler Community Home for Funerals, Saddle Brook NJ. A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date.









