1/1
Mary Margret Merbler-Dabal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Margret Merbler-Dabal

Garfield - Mary Margret Merbler-Dabal of Garfield, NJ passed peacefully at the home of her son Daniel in Forked River NJ surrounded by her loving family on Friday Oct. 02, 2020.

Mary was born August 16, 1927 in Clifton NJ to John and Anna Merbler. Beloved wife of 62 years to Emil Dabal who passed away in 2010. Mary is survived by her 6 children, Dennis, Douglas and Daniel Dabal; Darleen Weyandt, Donna Kleso and Denise Tarantino as well as 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Mary is also survived by her brothers Albert and Ernest Merbler.

Mary was a loving mother. She was kind, compassionate and had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed listening to music and loved to dance. Over the years she had been affectionately known as the "Dancing Queen". She always had a kind word and would help and support anyone in need. Mary was an excellent cook and her recipes have been passed on to her children and grandchildren. She was the solid foundation of our family and will be forever in our hearts.

"Those we love do not go away, they walk besides us every day. Unseen unheard but always near. So loved, so missed, so very dear. "

Services from Kugler Community Home for Funerals, Saddle Brook NJ. A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved