Mary Mason Zebrowski
Hardwick - Mary Mason Zebrowski, 101, of Hardwick, formerly of the Montclair Heights section of Clifton, passed away on Sunday morning, March 3, 2019. Born in Keyport, she lived in Clifton for over 60 years, before moving to live with her granddaughter Anna 6 years ago. A former parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, Clifton, Mary was also a member of the Prime Timers.
Mary had a unique combination of intelligence, common sense, orderliness, friendliness, and cheerfulness.One of Mary's earliest childhood memories was of a victory parade in Keyport after the end of World War I. During the Second World War, she kept up regular correspondence with her husband who was serving in the Pacific and her two brothers who were serving in Europe. From 1943-1944 she ran her husband's gas station in Wallington. After selling the gas station, she worked at Scurma Screw Machine Products in Carlstadt until the war's end. After the war, she took a job as a social worker at Passaic General Hospital.
Although she only had a high school education, her gifts and competence led to her becoming Director of Social Services at PGH. She worked at the hospital for 30 years until her retirement in 1982.
Cherished daughter of the late John and Caroline (Stolarz) Mason of Passaic. Beloved wife of the late Leo S. Zebrowski, who passed away in 2000. Devoted mother of the late Carolyn Matzal who passed away in 2006. Loving grandmother of Stefan and Anton Matzal, Laura Sell, and Anna Tillinghast. Cherished great grandmother of 18. Dear sister of the late Walter (Wanda) Mason and Emil (Rose) Mason.
Funeral Thursday 9:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 11 AM at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, Clifton. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack.
Visiting Wednesday 6-8 PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com