Mary Maxine (Thompson) Healy
1919 - 2020
Mary Maxine (Thompson) Healy

Charlotte - Mary passed away peacefully, June 26,2020, in her residence at Southminster, in Charlotte, NC.

Born on July 24, 1919 in Avon, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Reverend Thomas Walter Thompson and Mary Eliza (Thorpe) Thompson.

She was the second youngest of five children in a loving family. Mary was predeceased by her husband of sixty-eight years Edward J. Healy.

She is survived by her three children Linda Chambers (Herb), Kathy Clements (Rick) and Bob Healy (Cheryl), eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, her niece Bobbie Swenson (Brent) and many other nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, when it is safe for people to travel and gather.

For the full obituary and condolences, please visit www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
