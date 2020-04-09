Services
Mary (Zandonella) Mesiano Obituary
Mary Mesiano (nee Zandonella)

Mahwah - Mary Mesiano (nee Zandonella) peacefully passed away on April 4, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Salvatore; three devoted daughters, Michelle Aughey (Robert); Sally Ann Bengasi (Franco); and Tereasa Fontanese (Andrew); grandchildren Jason Aughey (Courtney); Elizabeth Brower (Justin); Matthew and Sarah Fontanese; great-grandchildren Bryce and Ryan Aughey and Benjamin Brower. Mary was a Cliffside Park High School graduate (1951) where she met her sweetheart. She was a stewardess for Eastern Airlines and a Montessori teacher for 30 years at the Bede School, Englewood, NJ. Mary's greatest joy was her family. Whether a close friend or acquaintance, she was quick with an invitation to her table where you were guaranteed a delicious gourmet feast! Cooking and reading were her passions. Mary was a member of The Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River where a memorial mass will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. Please consider a donation to The Valley Hospital Foundation - Valley Hospice in memory of Mary Mesiano, 223 N. Van Dien Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
