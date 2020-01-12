|
Mary Messeri (nee Ammaturo)
Carlstadt - Mary Messeri (nee Ammaturo), 85, of Carlstadt, passed away on January 10, 2020. Mary was born in Jersey City where she graduated from Ferris High School. She was a resident of Carlstadt for over 60 years.
Beloved wife of the late Dino Messeri. Loving mother of Dean and his wife Linda of Torrance, CA and Joe and his wife Marnie of Hasbrouck Heights. She adored her grandchildren, Daniel, Michael and Julianna. She is also survived by her sister Arlene Hansen and husband Bill, and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Anthony and Bernard, sisters Anna, Geraldine and Joan. Before retiring she was a cashier for Acme Supermarket in East Rutherford.
Mary was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church, East Rutherford where she was a long-time member of the Rosary Altar Society. She was a Past President of the Carlstadt V.F.W. Post 3149 Auxiliary and a member of the Carlstadt Senior Friendship Club. Mary will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.
Funeral will be departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 PM.