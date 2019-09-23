|
|
Mary Mezzina, (nee Costa)
Park Ridge - Mary Mezzina, (nee Costa), 91, of Park Ridge, formerly of Paramus and New York, NY, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Before retiring, Mary worked as a Seamstress. She was a Member of R.C. Church Of The Annunciation 50 West Midland Avenue Paramus.
Cherished wife of the late Cosmo Mezzina, loving mother of Anne Timpone and her husband Edward of Mahwah and Diana LoGuercio and her husband Andrew of River Edge. Beloved sister of Gloria Zazzi and her husband Eduardo of Paramus. Treasured grandmother to Dominick Lettera, Jr., Gina Lettera, Michael C. Lettera and his wife Gina, Michelle LoGuercio and her husband Robert, Nicholas LoGuercio and Danielle LoGuercio and adored great-grandmother to Grace & Drew Kaider.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 am Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 9:30 am Funeral Mass at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church. 445 Fifth Avenue River Edge. Entombment to follow at Garden of Memories, Paramus, NJ.
Flowers welcomed or donations in Mary's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com