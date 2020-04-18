|
|
Mary Mikulka
Saddle Brook - Mary Mikulka (nee Pryslak) age 94 passed away April 15, 2020 at the Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Mikulka (2016) for 67 years. Born in Great Meadows, New Jersey she lived in Astoria Queens before moving to Saddle Brook, NJ in 1960. Mary worked for Marcal Paper Company in Elmwood Park, NJ for over 27 years retiring in 1987. She was one of nine children born to Samuel and Anna Pryslak. Surviving is her loving daughter Nancy A. and her husband Bradford R. Waudby, Two devoted Grandchildren Bradford R. Waudby Jr. and his wife Erica Bell and Ashley M. Tashjain and her husband Christopher, two adorable Great grandsons Joseph Johnathan (J.J.) Waudby and Thomas Charles Waudby. Mary is also survived by a brother John Pryslak, and her sister Helen (Sue) Natyzak she is predeceased by Brothers George, Michael, Edward (Spatz), and William Pryslak. Sisters, Elizabeth (Bessie) Del Sordo, Katherine Fedak. Due to restrictions of the Covid-19 Pandemic, Funeral Services will be held privately under the direction of the Oakland Memorial Home. Burial will be at the Ponds Cemetery, Oakland, NJ. The family request donations in lieu of flowers to the St. Jude's Research Children's Hospital Memphis, TN or the Salaam Shepherds 114 Algonquin Parkway Whippany, NJ 07981 to help with the transporting of children to . For additional information and condolences visit Oaklandmemorial.com