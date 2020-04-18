Services
Oakland Memorial Home
330 Ramapo Valley Road
Oakland, NJ 07436
(201) 337-6161
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mikulka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Mikulka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Mikulka Obituary
Mary Mikulka

Saddle Brook - Mary Mikulka (nee Pryslak) age 94 passed away April 15, 2020 at the Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Mikulka (2016) for 67 years. Born in Great Meadows, New Jersey she lived in Astoria Queens before moving to Saddle Brook, NJ in 1960. Mary worked for Marcal Paper Company in Elmwood Park, NJ for over 27 years retiring in 1987. She was one of nine children born to Samuel and Anna Pryslak. Surviving is her loving daughter Nancy A. and her husband Bradford R. Waudby, Two devoted Grandchildren Bradford R. Waudby Jr. and his wife Erica Bell and Ashley M. Tashjain and her husband Christopher, two adorable Great grandsons Joseph Johnathan (J.J.) Waudby and Thomas Charles Waudby. Mary is also survived by a brother John Pryslak, and her sister Helen (Sue) Natyzak she is predeceased by Brothers George, Michael, Edward (Spatz), and William Pryslak. Sisters, Elizabeth (Bessie) Del Sordo, Katherine Fedak. Due to restrictions of the Covid-19 Pandemic, Funeral Services will be held privately under the direction of the Oakland Memorial Home. Burial will be at the Ponds Cemetery, Oakland, NJ. The family request donations in lieu of flowers to the St. Jude's Research Children's Hospital Memphis, TN or the Salaam Shepherds 114 Algonquin Parkway Whippany, NJ 07981 to help with the transporting of children to . For additional information and condolences visit Oaklandmemorial.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -