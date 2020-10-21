1/
Mary Miskevich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Miskevich

Clifton - Mary Miskevich, 98, of Clifton, passed away on October 19, 2020. Born in Passaic, she was a lifelong resident of Clifton, and was a parishioner of the Russian Orthodox Church of Three Saints, Garfield. Mary was a member of the Senior Club at St. Mary's Hospital, Passaic, the Clifton Seniors, and enjoyed gardening. Mary was a secretary for several years for Hoffmann LaRoche, Nutley, and later was a secretary for Popular Club Plan, Garfield, for 27 years, retiring in 1993.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph Miskevich who passed away in 2000. Mary is survived by her three sons, John of Clifton, Robert of Bangor, PA, and Edward of Newport Coast, CA, as well as other family members.

Funeral Tuesday, October 27, 9:15 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10:30 AM at the Russian Orthodox Church of Three Saints, Garfield. Interment, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Monday, October 26, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the funeral home, Parastas will be at 3:30 PM. www.ShookFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Service
03:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral
09:15 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shook Funeral Home - Clifton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved