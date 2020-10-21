Mary Miskevich
Clifton - Mary Miskevich, 98, of Clifton, passed away on October 19, 2020. Born in Passaic, she was a lifelong resident of Clifton, and was a parishioner of the Russian Orthodox Church of Three Saints, Garfield. Mary was a member of the Senior Club at St. Mary's Hospital, Passaic, the Clifton Seniors, and enjoyed gardening. Mary was a secretary for several years for Hoffmann LaRoche, Nutley, and later was a secretary for Popular Club Plan, Garfield, for 27 years, retiring in 1993.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph Miskevich who passed away in 2000. Mary is survived by her three sons, John of Clifton, Robert of Bangor, PA, and Edward of Newport Coast, CA, as well as other family members.
Funeral Tuesday, October 27, 9:15 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10:30 AM at the Russian Orthodox Church of Three Saints, Garfield. Interment, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Monday, October 26, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the funeral home, Parastas will be at 3:30 PM. www.ShookFH.com