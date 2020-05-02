Mary Molloy
Wyckoff - Mary Molloy (nee Keogh) of Wyckoff, NJ, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood on April 30, 2020 at the age of 95, just three weeks shy of her 96th birthday. Mary was the beloved wife of the late William S. Molloy (1972). She was the devoted mother of Patricia (Pine Bush, NY), Kathleen (Wyckoff, NJ), Mary (Wharton, NJ), William (Lakeway, TX) and his late wife Patricia, and James (Chula Vista, CA). She was the cherished grandmother of Erin Molloy Borland (Matt), Kevin Molloy (Meghan), Elizabeth Molloy Knouse (Peter), Carolyn Molloy and Diane Molloy. Mary was the proud great-grandmother of Mackenzie and Ryan Knouse. She is also survived by her sisters Gladys Murphy (Richard) and Laurel Keogh and many nieces and nephews. Born in Jersey City, NJ in 1924, Mary raised her family in Ridgewood, NJ. She loved being a mother and was very proud of her family. After her children were grown, she worked at The Valley Hospital for many years before retiring as head of the Mailroom in 1982. Mary was a devoted parishioner of St. Elizabeth Church in Wyckoff, NJ. She was a resident of the Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff for several years. Mary was a charming, chatty, thoughtful, and caring person who brought joy to everyone around her. The two most important things to her were her family and the values of her Catholic faith. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Due to the current restrictions, all services for Mary are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In Mary's memory, donations may be made to the Mary K. Molloy Scholarship Fund at Immaculate Heart Academy, 500 Van Emburgh Ave., Washington Township, NJ 07676. www.ihanj.com. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff www.vpfh.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.