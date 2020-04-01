Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Monnecka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Monnecka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Monnecka Obituary
Mary Monnecka

Ringwood - Monnecka, Mary (Rutch) age 77of Ringwood on Friday March 27, 2020. Born in West New York, NJ lived in Cliffside Park before moving to Ringwood in 1972. Mary worked as a realtor for over forty years most recently for Coldwell Banker of Ringwood. She is the beloved wife of the late Gerald Monnecka (March 19, 2020) and loving mother of Gary Monnecka of Wanaque, Gerald Monnecka and his wife Jean of Ringwood and John Monnecka of Oakland. Dear sister of the late Anthony (Sonny) Rutch. Devoted grandmother of John Jr., Gary Jr., Nicole, Ashley, Melissa, Mikayla and Gerald III. All services will be held privately. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -