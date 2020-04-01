|
|
Mary Monnecka
Ringwood - Monnecka, Mary (Rutch) age 77of Ringwood on Friday March 27, 2020. Born in West New York, NJ lived in Cliffside Park before moving to Ringwood in 1972. Mary worked as a realtor for over forty years most recently for Coldwell Banker of Ringwood. She is the beloved wife of the late Gerald Monnecka (March 19, 2020) and loving mother of Gary Monnecka of Wanaque, Gerald Monnecka and his wife Jean of Ringwood and John Monnecka of Oakland. Dear sister of the late Anthony (Sonny) Rutch. Devoted grandmother of John Jr., Gary Jr., Nicole, Ashley, Melissa, Mikayla and Gerald III. All services will be held privately. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.