Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
(201) 438-7777
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kohler Funeral Home
280 Hackensack St.
Wood Ridge, NJ
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kohler Funeral Home
280 Hackensack St.
Wood Ridge, NJ
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:15 AM
Kohler Funeral Home
280 Hackensack St.
Wood Ridge, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
300 Elm St.
Oradell, NJ
Mary Moran Obituary
Wood-Ridge - Moran, Mary (Mazie) 91 of Wood-Ridge formerly of Teaneck. Born in Tralee, Co. Kerry Ireland and passed away 9/11/19.

Beloved Wife of the late William Patrick (1991). Loving mother to Debra (John) DeMaria, Dr. Michael P. (Lorrie) Moran, Mary Ann (Stephen) Moran-Smyth and Margaret (Terrence) Moran. Caring grandmother of Christina, Anthony, Ian, Brian, Callie, Lauren, Austin, Kristin, Alison, Shannon, Brendan and Conor. Great Grandmother of Sienna. Dear sister of Anna Iverson and the late Eileen, Norah and Evelyn. Before retiring Mary,

was a clerk for the Dept. of Labor in the City of Hackensack. she was a Past President of the Bergen Irish Ladies Assn. Member of the Contemporary Club and Parishioner of Assumption R.C. Church and their Rosary Society all in Wood-Ridge. Funeral Friday 10:15am from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge.

Mass 11AM St. Joseph's R.C. Church 300 Elm St. Oradell. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery Hackensack. Visitation Thursday 3-5 & 7-9pm
