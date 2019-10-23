Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Marques
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary O. Marques

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary O. Marques Obituary
Mary O. Marques

Mary O. Marques, 95, passed away on October 22, 2019. Born in British Guyana, she came to the US in 1945 and resided in NY and Queens until moving to Pompton Lakes in 1994.

An active parishioner of St. Mary's Parish, Mary managed their food pantry for 17 years. She was a member of Active Seniors for 13 years and original St. Mary's Seniors since 1994, serving as their Sunshine girl and Chaplain. In October 2004 she was awarded the Franciscan Medal and in Sept.2010 was induced in the Chapter of Four Chaplains with the legion of honor award. Mary was associated with the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm and volunteered in several of their homes since 1947.

She is survived by her sisters, Eugenia Fessak of Pompton Lakes, Dolores Fessak of Lincoln Park and Norma Pereira of Montreal; her brother, Francis of Montreal; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Adelaide and Francis Marques.

Visiting hours will be 3-7 pm on Friday, October 25 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will conclude the visitation at 7 pm. Interment will be held on Saturday at St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, NY. www.scanlanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory can be made to Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm or St. Patrick's Home.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now