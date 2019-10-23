|
Mary O. Marques
Mary O. Marques, 95, passed away on October 22, 2019. Born in British Guyana, she came to the US in 1945 and resided in NY and Queens until moving to Pompton Lakes in 1994.
An active parishioner of St. Mary's Parish, Mary managed their food pantry for 17 years. She was a member of Active Seniors for 13 years and original St. Mary's Seniors since 1994, serving as their Sunshine girl and Chaplain. In October 2004 she was awarded the Franciscan Medal and in Sept.2010 was induced in the Chapter of Four Chaplains with the legion of honor award. Mary was associated with the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm and volunteered in several of their homes since 1947.
She is survived by her sisters, Eugenia Fessak of Pompton Lakes, Dolores Fessak of Lincoln Park and Norma Pereira of Montreal; her brother, Francis of Montreal; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Adelaide and Francis Marques.
Visiting hours will be 3-7 pm on Friday, October 25 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will conclude the visitation at 7 pm. Interment will be held on Saturday at St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, NY. www.scanlanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory can be made to Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm or St. Patrick's Home.