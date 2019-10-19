|
Mary Overeem
Bayville, NJ - Bayville, NJ - Mary Overeem, 90, of Bayville, NJ passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. Born in Watertown, NY, Mary lived in Oakland, NJ before moving to Bayville 25 years ago. Mary was a RN at Mercy Hospital in Watertown. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and a kind, gentle, supportive woman who deeply loved her family.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Richard Robert, and her son Richard Michael. She is survived by her children: Mary Schuster, Carol Overeem, Mark Overeem and his wife Patricia, Jacqueline Lynch and her husband Thomas, Michael Overeem and his wife Meri, Michelle Reynolds and her husband Michael, 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ, www.vpfh.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, October 23 at 10am at the Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect Ave, Midland Park, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Barnabus Catholic Church, 33 Woodland Rd, Bayville, NJ 08721