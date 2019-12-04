Services
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church
Tenafly, NJ
View Map
Mary P. Baroch Obituary
Mary P. Baroch

Cresskill - Mary P. Baroch (nee Burns),80,of Cresskill passed away on December 3, 2019. Beloved mother of Steven Baroch, Richard and his wife Ashley Baroch and the late Colleen Baroch. Loving grandmother of Alysa, Jordyn, Jack and Ethan. Dear sister of Irene Metzner, Jack, Thomas, Frank and the late Michael Burns. Visiting Sunday 4-8 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather at the funeral home on Monday at 9 AM for the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church, Tenafly at 10 AM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
