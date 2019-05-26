|
Park Ridge - Mary Pace, of Park Ridge, NJ, formerly of Hackensack and Toms River NJ, passed away on May 24th, 2019. She was born 1928 in Brooklyn, NY to Marietta and Orazio Zisa. Mary spent her childhood in Brooklyn and in Santa Croce Camerina, Sicily. It was in Sicily, shortly after World War II, where she met John, her husband to be and father of her three children. Mary and John immigrated to America in 1951 and lived first with Mary's parents and then a small apartment in Lodi, NJ where they met the first of their life-long friends. They then moved to Hackensack, NJ to raise their three children and form many more friendships. Mary became active in several local organizations but her children and friends best remember Mary's kitchen, from which delicious aromas and tastes emanated daily. Mary loved New Jersey beaches and her family and friends fondly recall good times by all in Beach Haven, Wildwood and Toms River, NJ - Mary and John's retirement home. Mary spent her last years in assisted living with her loving husband John where residents and staff fondly remember her kind words, kisses, and especially her skill at the tile game called Rummikub. Mary is survived by her husband John and three children: Daniel, Sandra Joy and Robert. She is also survived by grandchildren Christine Young, Nicholas, Robert Jr., Paige and Patrick; and great-grandchildren Michael Young, Faustina, Gus, Rose and Theresa. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, May 28th from 4-8PM. A Mass celebrating Mary's life and faith will be held at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Oradell, NJ on Wednesday, May 29th at 10AM with entombment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Becker-Funeralhome.com