Mary Patricia Smith



formerly Bogota - Mary Patricia (Pat) O'Brien Smith passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020. A longtime Bogota resident, she most recently lived in West Orange, NJ. A woman of high integrity, character and humor, Pat will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate to have known and loved her. Pat is survived by her children Eileen Ryan and her husband Mike, Joseph Smith and his wife Barbara, Matthew Smith and his wife Kim, Mary Ellen Smith, and Nancy Gravina and her husband Charlie; her sisters Catherine (Minty) Young and her husband John, and Bonny Cameau and her husband Gil. Pat was predeceased by her husband, Joe, and son Richard. Pat also leaves her many grandchildren and nieces and nephews who were all proud beneficiaries of her kindness and unlimited breaches of protocol - such as ice cream before dinner or the random stuffing of cash in their pockets. A funeral mass will be held Friday, August 7, 9:30am, at St Joseph's RC Church, 115 East Fort Lee Road, in Bogota, NJ. Private burial to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Arrangements Petrik Funeral Home, Bogota.









