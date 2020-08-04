1/
Mary Patricia Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Patricia Smith

formerly Bogota - Mary Patricia (Pat) O'Brien Smith passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020. A longtime Bogota resident, she most recently lived in West Orange, NJ. A woman of high integrity, character and humor, Pat will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate to have known and loved her. Pat is survived by her children Eileen Ryan and her husband Mike, Joseph Smith and his wife Barbara, Matthew Smith and his wife Kim, Mary Ellen Smith, and Nancy Gravina and her husband Charlie; her sisters Catherine (Minty) Young and her husband John, and Bonny Cameau and her husband Gil. Pat was predeceased by her husband, Joe, and son Richard. Pat also leaves her many grandchildren and nieces and nephews who were all proud beneficiaries of her kindness and unlimited breaches of protocol - such as ice cream before dinner or the random stuffing of cash in their pockets. A funeral mass will be held Friday, August 7, 9:30am, at St Joseph's RC Church, 115 East Fort Lee Road, in Bogota, NJ. Private burial to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Arrangements Petrik Funeral Home, Bogota.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St Joseph's RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
(201) 487-3053
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Petrik Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved