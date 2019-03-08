Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
East Rutherford, NJ
Tinton Falls - Mary Patricia Tantullo (nee O'Connell), 92, of Tinton Falls for seven years and originally of Carlstadt then Brick, passed away on March 6, 2019. For 20 years, she was a bookkeeper at Carter Manufacturing in Moonachie, retiring at the age of 75. Mrs. Tantullo was a former parishioner of St. Joseph's Church and former member of the Wood-Ridge V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary. Mary loved to dance, was well loved and had many friends that enjoyed her sparkling personality. Beloved wife of the late Thomas W. Tantullo. Loving mother of Marie McGovern, Louise Critelli and her husband Thomas and Diane Italiano and her husband Richard. Cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Dear sister of Jean Render. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 9:30 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 10:00 AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Sunday 2-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
