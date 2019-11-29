|
TARABOCCHIA, Mary, (nee) Piccini, on November 29, 2019, of Ridgefield, NJ, age 74. Mary was born in Susak, Croatia and came to the United States in 1954. She was a homemaker and Parishioner of St. Matthew RC Church, Ridgefield, NJ. Beloved wife to Carmine. Devoted mother to James and his wife Denise and Daniel and his wife Sandy. Loving sister to Dominick Piccini and his wife Grace. Cherished sister in law to John Tarabocchia and his wife Debbie. Adored grandmother to Alexa, James, Mario and Brianna. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home, 495 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 9:30 am thence to St. Matthew RC Church, Ridgefield, NJ where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:15 am. Interment to follow at Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee, NJ. Visiting hours Monday from 4-8 pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com