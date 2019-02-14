Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Assumption Church
Wood-Ridge, NJ
View Map
