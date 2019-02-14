|
Mary Picone
Wood-Ridge - Mary Madeline Picone, 90, of Wood-Ridge for over 75 years, passed away on February 11, 2019. Prior to retiring, she was a bookkeeper at Tenneco in Garfield for 25 years. Mary was a parishioner of Assumption Church. Devoted daughter of the late Angelo and Jennie (nee Mirenda) Picone. Loving cousin of Rosalie Iacobino, Tony and Louise Picone, Joseph Biviano, Jim and Rita Biviano and Tony and Margaret Picone. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in Assumption Church, Wood-Ridge at 9:30 AM. Interment Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee. Visitation Friday 2-4, 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to .