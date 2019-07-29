|
|
Mary Pisani
Wyckoff - Mary Pisani, 64, of Wyckoff, formerly of Hasbrouck Heights and Fair Lawn, passed away on July 26, 2019 surrounded by her husband, children, and loved ones. Beloved wife of 36 years to Tony Pisani, Mary is the devoted mother of Grace Ann, Anthony, the late Angelo and Jo Anna Pisani. In spite of personal hardship, Mary dedicated her life to ensuring her family's happiness and is survived by many, in memories of her acts of kindness and love. Daughter of the late Richard and Catherine Lescheck. Sister of Monica Mangani and her husband Frank, Judy Cospito and her husband Joe, Lora Zakrzewski and her husband John, Cathy Sinvage and her late husband Stan, Eileen Gazawie and her husband Joe, Richard Lescheck and his wife Karen, and the late Daniel James Lescheck. Sister-in-law of Frank Pisani and his wife Cindy, Jo Pisani, Michael Pisani, and Anna Pisani. Daughter-in-law of Grace Pisani and her late husband Cosmo. Cherished aunt to many nephews and nieces. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, July 30th 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, located at 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. Funeral will be departing on Wednesday, July 31st at 9:00am for a 9:30am mass at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne. Entombment will follow at the Garden of Memories Mausoleum, Township of Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. (www.browningforshay.com).