Sister Mary Ramona
Sister Mary Ramona

Lodi - Sister Mary Ramona died on April 18, 2020, in Lodi, she was 93 years old and had been a Felician Sister for 74 years.

The former Florence Borkowski, Sister Ramona was born in Baltimore, Maryland in 1927. She entered the postulancy of the Felician Sisters in Lodi, in 1945; received the Felician habit in 1946; professed her first vows in 1947 and final vows in 1953.

Sister Mary Ramona Borkowski was the founder of the Felician School for Exceptional Children, in Lodi, in 1971. She was the Director of the Felician School from 1971 to 2018.

Funeral services for Sister Mary Ramona Borkowski will be held at a later date after state restrictions are lifted. Arrangements under the direction of the shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.ShookFH.com






Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
