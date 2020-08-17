Mary Ramsdell
Ridgewood - Mary Ramsdell (nee: Parks), 100, of Ridgewood, peacefully passed away on August 16, 2020. She is predeceased by her dear husband Arthur, their two sons Bernard and Gerald, son-in-law William, and her five brothers and one sister. Mary is survived by her beloved children, daughter Clare Crowley, her son Arthur Ramsdell and his wife Valerie, her daughter Betsy Trum and her husband Denis, and her daughter Jane Certo and her husband Richard. Mary delighted in being grandmother to John Blackmore (Maureen), Keith Ramsdell (Grace), Christopher Ramsdell (Brittney), David Ramsdell, Katherine Barber ( Samuel), Victoria Schoeler (Douglas), Alexandra Del Vescovo (Michael), Elizabeth Sobeck (Alexander), Carolyn Gnerre (Andrew), Clare Clark (Danny), Gregory Certo, and Thomas Certo (Michelle), Cherished great-grandmother to Olivia, Hudson Mary, Gordon, James, Luke, Maeve, Liam, Grace, Teresa, Vivian, Gemma, Frances, Michael, Jack, Peter, William, Cora, Henry, and Louisa. Mary will be deeply missed by her family and many friends and relatives. Born and raised in Manhattan, Mary and her husband Arthur started their family in Brooklyn and then moved to Ridgewood where they became longtime residents. After her retirement from NJ Bell, Mary realized her ambition to attend college, receiving her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Ramapo College in 1999, at age 79. Mary enjoyed her time with the 'Needlers' a group of charitable knitters that made items for the Seaman's Institute. Mary volunteered her time with Meals on Wheels. She was actively involved with the Catholic Daughters of Ridgewood and the Republican Women's Club of Ridgewood. What Mary enjoyed most, was being surrounded her large loving family. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Ridgewood. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sister Lucy Fund, Our Lady of Mount Carmel 1 Passaic St, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. FeeneyFuneralHome.com