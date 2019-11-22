Services
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Liturgy
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
View Map
Mary Rita (Monaghan) Schablik Obituary
Mary Rita Schablik (nee Monaghan)

Hasbrouck Heights - Mary Rita Schablik (nee Monaghan) 75, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Born in Jersey City to the late John and Sarah Elizabeth Monaghan. Before retiring, Rita was a switchboard operator for Hudson City Savings Bank in Paramus, following a life-long career in banking from executive assistant to teller, and safe deposit. Previously, she was also a school marshal in Hasbrouck Heights for several years. Beloved wife of Robert Schablik. Devoted mother of Robert O. Schablik and his wife Deanna and David P. Schablik and his wife Dina. Dear sister of Joan Murphy, Elizabeth (Betty Jane) Rice and the late Evelyn Cooper and John Monaghan. Loving grandmother of Jennifer, Robert, Matthew and Emily Schablik. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, November 25th at 10:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 11:30 AM. Interment following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Sunday, November 24th from 2-5 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Rita, and her commitment to finding a cure for Parkinson's, may be made to (fundraise.michaeljfox.org/tf-2019/schablik). CostaMemorialHome.com
- ADVERTISEMENT -