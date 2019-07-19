|
|
Sister Mary Robert Wain, CSJP
Englewood Cliffs - Sister Mary Robert Wain, CSJP, 95 yrs old, died peacefully at St. Michael Villa on July 17 th . She was born on December 2, 1923 in Jersey City, New Jersey, to the late John Ross Wain and Mary Sweeney. Sister Mary Robert entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace in Englewood Cliffs, NJ on July 31, 1951. She pronounced Final Vows at St. Michael Novitiate, Englewood Cliffs, NJ on August 22, 1957. Sister had a degree in education from Seton Hall University and her LPN at Holy Name Medical Center School of Nursing. She taught at various schools in New Jersey and California. She was a nurse at Holy Name Medical Center, and Christ House in Washington, DC where she served
the homeless. She then moved to the Bronx and helped out in a small thrift shop until she retired to St. Michael Villa in 2006 where she continued to do volunteer work. Sister was predeceased by six brothers and three sisters. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19th from 2-6 PM at St. Michael Villa, 399 Hudson Terrace, Englewood Cliffs, NJ. Liturgy of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, July 20th at 9:30 AM in St. Michael Villa Chapel. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace, Shalom Center, 399 Hudson Terrace, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632-2806.
Arrangements made by Angelo G. Mania Funeral Directors,
19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford www.calhoun.mania.com