Mary Rockwell
Lincoln Park - Mary (Bubica) Rockwell , 84, of Lincoln Park NJ, passed away on Sunday April 28, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born to the late Jessie and Benjamin Bragg in Fayetteville, West Virginia, moving to NJ at the age of 16. Mary was an inspector at Singer Kearfott for many years after which she retired from BAE Systems in Wayne. She loved to spend time with her friends and family, entertaining in her home, reading, ceramics, and gardening. She was blessed with many friends who loved her.
Mary is survived by her daughters Patti Davila of Wolfeboro, NH, and Sharry Martin and her husband Christopher of Little Falls. Also survived by her beloved John Smith and his children Cindy Corcoran and her husband Wilbur of Wolfeboro, NH, Randy Smith of Lincoln Park, and Joey Smith of Laconica, NH. Loving grandmother of Ariel Martin of Little Falls and Eric Davila of NH. Ben Corcoran of NH and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Benjamin Bragg, and her sisters Sarah Osborn and Marjorie Silvestri.
A Memorial Service will be held at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street Lincoln Park on Monday May 6, 2019 at 1:30 PM, with visiting from 11 AM -2 PM also on Monday. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary's name to , PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or phone 1-800-227-2345. www.kerimemorial.com