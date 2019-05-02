Services
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
7:30 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mertens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary S. Mertens


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary S. Mertens Obituary
Mary S. Mertens

Rutherford - Mary S. Mertens, 83, of Asheville, NC, passed away Saturday, April 20th,2019.

She was born in Punxsutawney, PA to Robert & Ida May (nee Slease) Strachan.She was raised on a farm in Brick Church, PA by her Aunt and Uncle.

Mary was formerly a resident of Rutherford for 40 years where she raised her family.

She achieved a BA Degree and later a Masters Degree from Kean College. Mary became an educator teaching 7th grade Science in Pierrpont School and St. Mary School, both located in Rutherford. She also was a member of the Woman's College Club & Delta Capa Gama.

Mary was a woman who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She exemplified class, grace and dignity. She loved her children and was the back bone of her family.

Mary is predeceased by her longtime companion, Carl Lorenz. She will be deeply missed by her son Frederic & wife Heather Otto, Daniel & wife Terry, grandchildren; Melissa, Shawn, Dylan, James, Carolyn, 3 great-grandchildren & cousin Bob Stewart in PA.

Family will receive friends Saturday, May 4th, 2-4 and 7-9pm for Memorial Visiting and Prayer Service at 7:30pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford.

Cremation was private in NC.

Please visit calhounmania.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now