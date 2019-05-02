|
Mary S. Mertens
Rutherford - Mary S. Mertens, 83, of Asheville, NC, passed away Saturday, April 20th,2019.
She was born in Punxsutawney, PA to Robert & Ida May (nee Slease) Strachan.She was raised on a farm in Brick Church, PA by her Aunt and Uncle.
Mary was formerly a resident of Rutherford for 40 years where she raised her family.
She achieved a BA Degree and later a Masters Degree from Kean College. Mary became an educator teaching 7th grade Science in Pierrpont School and St. Mary School, both located in Rutherford. She also was a member of the Woman's College Club & Delta Capa Gama.
Mary was a woman who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She exemplified class, grace and dignity. She loved her children and was the back bone of her family.
Mary is predeceased by her longtime companion, Carl Lorenz. She will be deeply missed by her son Frederic & wife Heather Otto, Daniel & wife Terry, grandchildren; Melissa, Shawn, Dylan, James, Carolyn, 3 great-grandchildren & cousin Bob Stewart in PA.
Family will receive friends Saturday, May 4th, 2-4 and 7-9pm for Memorial Visiting and Prayer Service at 7:30pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford.
Cremation was private in NC.
Please visit calhounmania.com