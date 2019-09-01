|
|
Mary S. Rotella
Wayne - Mary S. Rotella, 90, of Wayne, N.J., passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born in Paterson, she was a longtime resident of North Jersey,
having also lived in Totowa and West Paterson. A devout parishioner of St. Michael's R.C. Church in Paterson, Mary was a stylish and vibrant woman who was young at heart, and also enjoyed taking trips to Atlantic City, reading, going to Broadway shows, and traveling around the world.
Mary was a Revenue Officer for the Internal Revenue Service before retiring in 1992, where she then spent her time with her loving family and friends, and as a member of the Woman's Club of Woodland Park.
Loving sister of the late Theresa "Tressa" Vigilanta, Thomas Rotella, Louis Rotella, Edward Rotella, and Rudolph Rotella, she is survived by her brother Euguene Rotella and his wife Joyce of Franklin Lakes and sister Anita Brulato of Paramus, as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A funeral service is planned for Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at St. Michael's R.C. Church in Paterson, N.J. Internment will follow at Holy Sepuclhre Cemetery in Totowa, N.J. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, September 3, from 4-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, T.N., 38105, and/or to St. Michael's R.C. Church, 70 Cianci Street, Paterson, N.J. 07502.