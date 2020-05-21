Mary (nee Cucco) Sabino
Sabino, Mary (nee Cucco), 84, died peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020. Mrs. Sabino was born in Newark to Gregorio Cucco and Antoinette (nee Coviello) on September 8th, 1935. Living in Lyndhurst, she was the youngest of three children and was the "babydoll" of the family, born some 20 years after her siblings. After graduating Lyndhurst High School, with just her diploma and determination, Mary worked her way up in the Lyndhurst Board of Education, ultimately as Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent of Schools, where she enjoyed her work for over 40 years, retiring in June 1996. These are some of the words that are synonymous with Mary…."lovely", "sweet", "kind". Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Patrick L. Sabino, her devoted son, Marc Sabino, by her nieces and nephew, Kathy Anderson & her husband, Annette Di Santis & her husband, Ray, Annette Acquiri & her husband, Rene, Ronald Cucco, Maryann Aynilian & her husband, Greg, Michele O'Neill & her husband, Michael and her sister in law, Catherine Rullo. Also many great nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mary fought a courageous and quiet battle with Wegners Disease, which made her dependent on dialysis for over 10 years. While she could not overcome COVID-19, she always had a smile to share. She lived life to the fullest, always smiling, always positive, whether it were hosting dinners, holidays, spending time with her countless friends and family or enjoying time down the Jersey Shore with Marc and Pat. She will be dearly missed by all.
Entombment private and under the direction of the Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Please Omit Flowers and make a donation in her memory to Valley Hospital 223 N Van Diem , Ridgewood, New Jersey 07450 or www.valleyhospitalfoundation.org. Please use our tribute wall to express your condolences.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.