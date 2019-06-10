|
|
Mary Sabo
New Milford - Mary Sabo of New Milford was 92 when she passed away peacefully Saturday, June 8th surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bronx, Mary was a resident of New Milford for the last 68 years. She was a very funny woman with a wicked sense of humor who loved to cook and entertain. Mary was a longtime parishioner of Saint Joseph's Church New Milford/Oradell. She was the daughter of the late Eugenio Urbani and Carmella (nee Greco) . Mary was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Sabo for 69 years. She was the loving mother of Diane Stewart and her husband Joseph and Victoria Allen and her husband John. Mary was predeceased by her siblings; Ida Segreti, Laura Porto, Evelyn Virga, and Albert Urbani. She was the devoted grandmother of Lisa Leahy and her husband Craig, Adam Stewart, Ryan Stewart, Christopher Allen and his wife May and Michael Allen and his partner Justin Wall. Mary was also the cherished great grandmother of Colin Leahy, Mary Cameron Leahy, Gianna Lekston, and Evan Allen. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in her memory on Thursday at 11am Saint Joseph Church, New Milford/Oradell. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours Wednesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Valley Hospice. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com