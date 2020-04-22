Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Mary Samko

Mary Samko Obituary
Mary Samko

Lodi - Mary Samko (nee Milioti), 69, of Lodi, formerly of Rutherford, passed away on April 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Angelina Milioti, and her brother Joseph Milioti. She is survived by her daughter Donna Kurschner and son-in law Alan, her son Mark Samko, and her grandson Andrew. She is also survived by her sister Frances Mehnert, brother-in-law Robert Mehnert, her sister Janice Conroy, her sister-in-law Dorothy Milioti, and her nieces and nephews. She is now with Jesus, her Lord and Savior. Due to the current restrictions the funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
