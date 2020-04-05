|
|
Mary Sendik Rettig
Mary Sendik Rettig, daughter of Ben and Reine Sendik, was born in Cologne, Germany, in 1936. Along with her twin sister, Jennie, the family left Germany in 1936 and moved to Union City, New Jersey, where Ben owned a furniture business and apartment buildings. In 1960, Mary married Leo Rettig of Brooklyn, New York, and they lived initially in Union City and then in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Mary and Leo were active in the Fort Lee Jewish Community Center where Mary played an active role in the Sisterhood and led a needlepoint project creating a large rendering of Jewish symbols that adorned the wall of the main sanctuary for many years. Many needlepoint works of art continue to adorn the walls of their apartment at The Plaza. Mary was also a lifelong member of Hadassah. Mary passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020, the day of her 60th anniversary to Leo, and is survived by Leo, and children Michael (Tina) and Charles (Leanne), and grandchildren Mara (engaged to Lee Millstone), Max, Breena and Guy. May her memory be a blessing.
Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Fort Lee Jewish Community Center (Gesher Shalom, Fort Lee, NJ) (https://geshershalom.org/), Congregation Agudath Israel, West Caldwell, NJ (https://www.agudath.org/) or Congregation Beth El, Yardley, PA (https://www.bethelyardley.org/).