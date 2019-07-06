Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Wake
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675

Wake
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew R.C. Church
Westwood, NJ

Interment
Following Services
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ

Westwood/Washington Twp - On Thursday, July 4, 2019, Mary Silvestri-Perrone, formerly of Westwood and Washington Twp., NJ, passed away peacefully at the age of 93. She was born in Manhattan, NY to Winifred and Vincent Silvestri. She grew up in the Bronx with her brother Raymond, who predeceased her. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert Perrone and oldest son Christopher Perrone of RI. Mary is survived by her children Valarie (Jeffrey) Diamond of PA, Andrea (Raymond) Wallburg of AZ, Lawrence (Tammy) Perrone of CA, Claudia (William) Carroll of NJ, with whom she lived since 1986, Vernon (Laurie) Perrone of NY and Lorraine (Richard) Montgomery of CA. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Mary's wake will be on Monday, July 8 at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ from 2-4 and 7-9PM. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held in her memory on Tuesday, July 9 at 10 AM at St. Andrew R.C. Church, Westwood, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the National , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at .

