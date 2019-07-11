Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
8:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Garfield - SORCE, Mary (nee Caracciolo), age 96, a lifelong resident of Garfield, died on July 10, 2019. She was a machine operator with American Apparel, Lodi 10 years, a toy assembler with Amloid Toys, Saddle Brook 18 years retiring in 1984, and a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. She is predeceased by her husband, Leonard C. and a brother, Joseph. She is survived by her son, Dennis and wife Elizabeth, and two grandchildren, Beatrice Grace and Noel. Visiting Friday 7 to 9 pm. The funeral is Saturday, July 13, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 8 am followed by a 9 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. The Sorce family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
