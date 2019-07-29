|
Mary Sue Girardin
- - On Saturday, July 27, 2019, Mary Sue Girardin, loving wife and mother of Jordan Sachs passed away at the age of 75.
Mary Sue was born on March 28, 1944 in New Jersey to James and Helen Flynn. After traveling and living a life of adventure she married Milton Sachs and raised her daughter Jordan at home, later going back to school and receiving her degree from Jersey City State University. Mary Sue was a teacher for many years and she loved working with high schoolers and helping them find their way. She found great joy in her work and supported and inspired many kids throughout the years. In 2002 she remarried her husband Richard Girardin and became close with his children and grandchildren.
Mary Sue was very passionate about music. She loved the Grateful Dead and saw them in concert many times. She was also a huge fan of Leonard Cohen and was very touched by his music. She played the piano for many years and passed her love of music on to her daughter. Mary Sue loved birds and flowers and loved to watch the hummingbirds come to her window. Mary Sue was known for her sassiness, her compassion and kindness, her sense of humor and stories about her adventurous life.
Mary Sue was preceded in death by her husband Milton, her father James, and her mother Helen. She is survived by her husband Richard, her daughter Jordan, her siblings, Rita, James, Joanne, Margaret, Brian and Kevin, her stepchildren and grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at Scanlan Funeral Home in Pompton Plains, NJ from 4-8 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 and a memorial will be held at the home of Richard Girardin in Hardwick, NJ at 3pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019. www.scanlanfuneral.com