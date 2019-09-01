Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bonsignore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary T. Bonsignore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary T. Bonsignore Obituary
Mary T. Bonsignore

Westwood - Mary T. Bonsignore (nee McGarry), 88, resident of Westwood, NJ for 50 years passed peacefully on August 30, 2019 surrounded by her adoring family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Richard, along with her 7 children: Dianne, Regina, Patrice, Lauren, Karalyn, Richard, and Robert, and respective spouses as well as her sister, Ann and brother, James. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Mary enjoyed time with her 23 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. In addition to her numerous pleasurable pastimes including crocheting, crossword puzzles and literature, Mary had been actively employed at the former Pascack Valley Nursing Center and Lord & Taylor.

The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at Church of St. Andrew, Westwood, NJ at 10:30 AM. Interment Cemetery of the Ascension, Airmont, NY. Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now