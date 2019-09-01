|
Mary T. Bonsignore
Westwood - Mary T. Bonsignore (nee McGarry), 88, resident of Westwood, NJ for 50 years passed peacefully on August 30, 2019 surrounded by her adoring family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Richard, along with her 7 children: Dianne, Regina, Patrice, Lauren, Karalyn, Richard, and Robert, and respective spouses as well as her sister, Ann and brother, James. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Mary enjoyed time with her 23 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. In addition to her numerous pleasurable pastimes including crocheting, crossword puzzles and literature, Mary had been actively employed at the former Pascack Valley Nursing Center and Lord & Taylor.
The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at Church of St. Andrew, Westwood, NJ at 10:30 AM. Interment Cemetery of the Ascension, Airmont, NY. Becker-funeralhome.com