Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Galasso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary T. Galasso


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary T. Galasso Obituary
Mary T. Galasso

River Vale - Mary T. Galasso (nee Petruzzi), 99, of River Vale, formerly of Fair Lawn and Brooklyn, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis C. Galasso. Devoted mother of three sons; Vincent L. and wife Cilia of River Vale, Carmine L. and partner Nina Berman of NYC and Louis C. and wife Maria of Parsippany. Proud grandmother of Valerie, Joseph, Christine, Anthony, Natalie and Carla and great-grandmother of Julia, Nevin and Audrey. She was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters.

Mary was a devoted member of the Society of the Little Flower and was a parishioner of St. Pius X RC Church, Old Tappan.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday 10 AM at St. Pius X Church with interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting hours are Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now