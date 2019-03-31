|
Mary T. Galasso
River Vale - Mary T. Galasso (nee Petruzzi), 99, of River Vale, formerly of Fair Lawn and Brooklyn, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis C. Galasso. Devoted mother of three sons; Vincent L. and wife Cilia of River Vale, Carmine L. and partner Nina Berman of NYC and Louis C. and wife Maria of Parsippany. Proud grandmother of Valerie, Joseph, Christine, Anthony, Natalie and Carla and great-grandmother of Julia, Nevin and Audrey. She was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters.
Mary was a devoted member of the Society of the Little Flower and was a parishioner of St. Pius X RC Church, Old Tappan.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday 10 AM at St. Pius X Church with interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting hours are Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).
www.pizzifuneralhome.com