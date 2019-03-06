Services
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
(201) 768-4200
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Mary
Closter, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Galligan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary T. Galligan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary T. Galligan Obituary
Mary T. Galligan

Brick - Mary T. Galligan (née Heneghan) passed into the hands of the Lord.

Loving wife to 'her Valentine', the late Edward Paul. Cherished Mother of Robert Galligan, Brian Galligan and Michael Galligan and the late Donna Galligan and Barbara Galligan. Beloved 'Nana' to Sean Galligan (Torey) and Ryan Galligan and Great Grandmother to Alexa, Tori and Quade. She will be missed, but her faith, kindness, generosity and funny stories will be remembered always.

Mary was a long time resident of Closter, NJ. She received a Bachelor degree from Pace University and was employed at the Church of St. Mary (RC) for many years as a secretary in the rectory. She was fiercely devoted to her family, her church and to her community.

The Moritz Funeral Home in Closter has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. The family will receive visitors on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at the Church of St. Mary, Closter at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9th.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now