|
|
Mary T. Galligan
Brick - Mary T. Galligan (née Heneghan) passed into the hands of the Lord.
Loving wife to 'her Valentine', the late Edward Paul. Cherished Mother of Robert Galligan, Brian Galligan and Michael Galligan and the late Donna Galligan and Barbara Galligan. Beloved 'Nana' to Sean Galligan (Torey) and Ryan Galligan and Great Grandmother to Alexa, Tori and Quade. She will be missed, but her faith, kindness, generosity and funny stories will be remembered always.
Mary was a long time resident of Closter, NJ. She received a Bachelor degree from Pace University and was employed at the Church of St. Mary (RC) for many years as a secretary in the rectory. She was fiercely devoted to her family, her church and to her community.
The Moritz Funeral Home in Closter has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. The family will receive visitors on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at the Church of St. Mary, Closter at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9th.