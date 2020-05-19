Mary T. Kedash
Mary T. Kedash

Hamburg - Kedash, Mary T., 93, of Hamburg, went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. Born in Paterson, Mary lived there until 1994, at which time she and her husband moved to Hamburg. She was the faithful wife of 66 years to John Kedash, Paterson firefighter, who predeceased her in 2015. Loving mother of Maryann Van Tuyl, John Kedash, Jr. and his wife Joy. Dear grandmother of Jennifer Falduti, Jessica Mintz, Jennifer Kedash, Shawn Kedash and Brian Kedash. Sister-in-law of Emma Butterworth and the late Dorothy Peer (2019). Aunt of Lois Miller, Norma McKittrick and Barbara Savastano. Faith and family were foremost in Mary's life. She was a devoted homemaker and was happiest when together with her family and hosting a gathering. Mary was always focused on serving her family and spending time with them. She was always available for outings, projects, birthdays, sporting events and anything that involved supporting her family. She had a tremendous heart and greatly touched her family members. Mrs. Kedash was a member of the Westside United Methodist Church of Paterson, where she served faithfully and taught Sunday school for many years. She was also a member of the Presbyterian Church of Franklin. Her kind, sweet and gentle spirit was appreciated by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate for social distancing, all funeral services will be private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

