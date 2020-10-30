Mary T. Parnow
Mary T. Parnow passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 85. Born in Jersey City, she was a resident of Union City before moving to Wyckoff. A devout Catholic, Mary was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Ridgewood where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. Mary was a proud graduate of Katherine Gibbs School and held a variety of positions using the skills she learned. Throughout her career she had an uncanny ability to reinvent herself, using her secretarial skills to transition into high school administration, learning how to typeset when a newspaper job presented itself and going back to school mid-life to learn computers to become adept at computer graphics and spreadsheets. Before retiring, Mary was a Professional Assistant at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Ridgewood. Throughout her life, her focus and joy was family. She also loved nature and was never happier than when in the company of dogs. She is predeceased by her husband Charles J. Parnow and her brother Lawrence. Mary leaves behind beautiful memories to her children Charles J. Parnow, Mary P. Sproul (Gary) and her adored six grandchildren, Patrick, Siobhan, Kevin, Kathleen, Mairead and Alex. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 3:00 - 7:00 at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com
), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. Mary's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 3, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1 Passaic St., Ridgewood, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth, P.O.476 Convent Station, NJ (scnj.org
)