Sister Mary Tarcilia Juchniewicz
Lodi - Sister Mary Tarcilia Juchniewicz. Funeral services for Sister Mary Tarcilia Juchniewicz will be held at the Felician Sisters' Immaculate Conception Chapel on South Main Street in Lodi, New Jersey at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sister Mary Tarcilia will then be laid to rest in the Felician Sisters' Cemetery. Sister Mary Tarcilia died on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Lodi, New Jersey. She was 97 years old and had been a Felician Sister for 78 years.
A Wake Service with Evening Prayer will be held at the Immaculate Conception Chapel on Friday evening, July 5, 2019, at 6:00 p.m.
The former Maryanne Juchniewicz, Sister Mary Tarcilia was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 1921. She entered the postulancy of the Felician Sisters in Lodi, New Jersey in 1940; received the Felician habit in 1941; professed her first vows in 1942 and final vows in 1948.
Sister Mary Tarcilia is survived by members of her extended family and by her religious community. Arrangements under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.ShookFH.com