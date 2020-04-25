Resources
Mary Theresa Spadaccini

Mary Theresa Spadaccini

Mary Theresa Spadaccini (Richmond) passed away on April 23, 2020.

Mary was born in Paterson and moved to Wanaque as a young child. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Spadaccini. She is survived by her sister Patricia Jones of Altamonte Springs, Florida. Loving mother of daughters Maria Del Rio of Wanaque, Deborah Suman and her husband Anthony of Hopatcong, Mary Cattiny of Mahwah. Sons, Albert Spadaccini of West Milford, Jeffrey Spadaccini and his wife Stephanie of Sussex, Anthony Spadaccini of Haskell, and Steven Spadaccini and his wife Jennifer of Wanaque. Proud grandmother of Nicholas Spadaccini, Anthony Suman, Preston Cattiny, Gianna Spadaccini, Vaughn Cattiny, Gavin Cattiny and Angelo Spadaccini.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements being handled by D'Agostino Funeral Home, Wanaque, NJ.
