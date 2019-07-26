|
Mary Valentina Rudolph
Dumont - Mary Valentina Rudolph passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Wednesday, July 24th. Mary was born to John and Mary Svetlin in Greenpoint, Brooklyn on March 6, 1935.
Her huge heart and caring soul led her to become a Registered Nurse where she worked in emergency rooms, maternity wards, nursing homes, and ultimately in the Paramus Veteran's Hospital. She was a dedicated employee to the utmost degree, and received numerous commendation letters for saving lives through CPR and also perfect attendance. Upon visiting her at work, we could hardly make it through the hospital without being stopped and asked, "are you Mary's daughters? We love her- she's the best." Those comments resonated from co-workers, staff, and especially our veterans. She clearly made the world a better place.
She married her devoted husband Art Rudolph in 1964, and brought four daughters into the world. She was the best mother a child could ask for. She was an excellent baker and seamstress, and made endless Halloween costumes, Christmas dresses, and even everyday clothing. She volunteered at many school functions, and was ever-present. She loved life and all its possibilities, and was fortunate enough to travel the world with her husband and family and friends later in life. She enjoyed many family vacations and enjoyed a good roller coaster ride even into her 80's! She forged beautiful friendships throughout life, and in her later years through Art's association with the Knights of Columbus in Dumont. She attended dances, mingled with friends, and enjoyed a good game of "Mucca" on Friday nights with the ladies. But her truest joy came when she welcomed each of her grandkids; Aiden, Kaylee, Lexi, Faith, Matthew, Kevin and Sydney. They were her pride and joy. She couldn't wait to shop for their Christmas gifts each year, and her Easter baskets were anticipated by the kids for weeks! But it wasn't the material things that were most important, it was simply her being. She loved unconditionally, and was always there for everyone, assuring us at uncertain times that "this too shall pass" and "everything is gonna be okay". Work was an integral part of Mary's life. It kept her young and was in her blood. At the age of 80, she became a lunch aide at Grant School where her daughters attended many years prior. She LOVED seeing the kids, staff and co-workers, and from the beautiful letters the children wrote her, the feeling was mutual. Mary was who she was because of her faith. She was a devoted Catholic who prayed the Rosary every day. She attended church almost every day, and loved the Blessed Mother, her namesake.
In addition to her grandchildren, she is survived by her devoted and loving daughters and sons-in-law, each of whom would move mountains for her; Kathy and Doug, Lori and Tim, Debbie and David, and Susan and Ken. She is also survived by her devoted sister Mimi, whom she spent many wonderful times with, and whom she adored. She is also survived by her loving brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She will join her loving and devoted husband Art, her beautiful sister Dorothy, her parents and other family and friends in Heaven. God is good. Her last words on earth were "I love you". Mom-we love you too! Words cannot express how deeply you will be missed. But, you finished your race! You lived and loved fully. You are perfection!
Visitation on Sunday, July 28th, 2-6 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com. Catholic Mass on Monday, July 29, 9:30 AM, St. Mary's Church, Dumont. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in Mary's name.